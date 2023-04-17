Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) with a beta value of 1.38 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

April 14, 2023, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) trading session started at the price of $1.52, that was 6.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.665 and dropped to $1.5094 before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. A 52-week range for CTXR has been $0.77 – $1.60.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.10%. With a float of $133.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.88 million, its volume of 1.29 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CTXR) raw stochastic average was set at 97.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2088, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1278. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7002 in the near term. At $1.7604, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8558. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5446, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4492. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3890.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Key Stats

There are 146,258K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 225.20 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -33,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,594 K.