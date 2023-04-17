Search
Steve Mayer
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is expecting -7.77% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On April 14, 2023, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) opened at $60.40, lower -0.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.585 and dropped to $59.515 before settling in for the closing price of $60.61. Price fluctuations for CTSH have ranged from $51.33 to $88.79 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 5.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.00% at the time writing. With a float of $507.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $512.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 355300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.07, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +15.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 174,218. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,300 shares at a rate of $52.79, taking the stock ownership to the 28,310 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director sold 4,368 for $65.44, making the entire transaction worth $285,846. This insider now owns 13,556 shares in total.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.79 while generating a return on equity of 18.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.50% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Looking closely at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH), its last 5-days average volume was 3.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) raw stochastic average was set at 34.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.26. However, in the short run, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.58. Second resistance stands at $61.12. The third major resistance level sits at $61.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Key Stats

There are currently 509,295K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,428 M according to its annual income of 2,290 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,839 M and its income totaled 521,000 K.

