Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were -2,622 M

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) stock priced at $3.03, down -2.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.065 and dropped to $2.955 before settling in for the closing price of $3.12. CBD’s price has ranged from $2.54 to $5.08 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -17.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -112.70%. With a float of $158.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.00 million.

In an organization with 110000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.46, operating margin of -0.39, and the pretax margin is -6.41.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Department Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is 57.40%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -5.94 while generating a return on equity of -8.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s (CBD) raw stochastic average was set at 30.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.45. However, in the short run, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.08. Second resistance stands at $3.13. The third major resistance level sits at $3.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.86.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 833.31 million, the company has a total of 269,455K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,355 M while annual income is -33,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -2,622 M while its latest quarter income was -209,450 K.