Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.16% last month.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $496.19, down -1.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $500.37 and dropped to $490.16 before settling in for the closing price of $497.89. Over the past 52 weeks, COST has traded in a range of $406.51-$609.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 12.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.60%. With a float of $441.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.88 million.

In an organization with 304000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.15, operating margin of +3.43, and the pretax margin is +3.45.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 298,408. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $497.35, taking the stock ownership to the 4,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Executive VP and CFO sold 2,068 for $483.32, making the entire transaction worth $999,506. This insider now owns 25,350 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported $3.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.21) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.57 while generating a return on equity of 30.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.28% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.61, a number that is poised to hit 3.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.28.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 45.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $493.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $499.40. However, in the short run, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $497.73. Second resistance stands at $504.15. The third major resistance level sits at $507.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $487.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $483.73. The third support level lies at $477.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 220.80 billion has total of 443,483K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 226,954 M in contrast with the sum of 5,844 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 55,266 M and last quarter income was 1,466 M.