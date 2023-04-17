Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) volume exceeds 0.56 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) stock priced at $13.13, down -6.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.13 and dropped to $11.93 before settling in for the closing price of $13.19. DAWN’s price has ranged from $5.44 to $28.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.00%. With a float of $51.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 121 employees.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 180,484. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $18.05, taking the stock ownership to the 1,233,660 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 12,500 for $20.01, making the entire transaction worth $250,114. This insider now owns 1,174,276 shares in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -46.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 20.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Looking closely at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.07. However, in the short run, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.00. Second resistance stands at $13.67. The third major resistance level sits at $14.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 970.54 million, the company has a total of 73,587K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -142,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -40,109 K.