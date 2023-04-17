Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) average volume reaches $5.20M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.06, plunging -2.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.07 and dropped to $1.01 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. Within the past 52 weeks, DNN’s price has moved between $0.91 and $1.82.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 1.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -26.70%. With a float of $810.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $823.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 66 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -156.66, operating margin of -205.45, and the pretax margin is +88.36.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +84.71 while generating a return on equity of 3.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 69.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Looking closely at Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1601, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1914. However, in the short run, Denison Mines Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0700. Second resistance stands at $1.1000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9800. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9500.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 888.90 million based on 835,351K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,030 K and income totals 11,040 K. The company made 2,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.