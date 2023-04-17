Search
Shaun Noe
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) posted a 5.39% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.96, soaring 3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.00 and dropped to $10.87 before settling in for the closing price of $10.58. Within the past 52 weeks, DB’s price has moved between $7.24 and $13.57.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 154.10%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.08 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 84930 employees.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 39.92%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0.55. This company achieved a net margin of +12.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.91% during the next five years compared to 45.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Trading Performance Indicators

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Looking closely at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) raw stochastic average was set at 44.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.09. However, in the short run, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.01. Second resistance stands at $11.07. The third major resistance level sits at $11.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.75.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.34 billion based on 2,066,773K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 39,541 M and income totals 5,711 M. The company made 11,024 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,841 M in sales during its previous quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 308,970 K

Sana Meer -
April 14, 2023, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) trading session started at the price of $7.80, that was -1.54% drop from the session...
A major move is in the offing as KB Home (KBH) market cap hits 3.25 billion

Shaun Noe
On April 14, 2023, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) opened at $39.20, higher 0.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.64% last month.

Steve Mayer
A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) stock priced at $11.71, down -2.34% from the previous day...
