DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is expecting -7.31% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) stock priced at $8.16, down -0.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.26 and dropped to $8.00 before settling in for the closing price of $8.13. DRH’s price has ranged from $7.14 to $11.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 2.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 148.40%. With a float of $204.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.93, operating margin of +17.72, and the pretax margin is +11.21.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of DiamondRock Hospitality Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 243,100. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 24,310 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,396,099 shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.50% during the next five years compared to 1.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)

Looking closely at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH), its last 5-days average volume was 2.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (DRH) raw stochastic average was set at 33.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.69. However, in the short run, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.25. Second resistance stands at $8.38. The third major resistance level sits at $8.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.73.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.72 billion, the company has a total of 210,978K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,002 M while annual income is 109,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 255,060 K while its latest quarter income was 18,330 K.