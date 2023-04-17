Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) 20 Days SMA touches -5.07%: The odds favor the bear

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $92.04, down -2.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.51 and dropped to $88.11 before settling in for the closing price of $91.93. Over the past 52 weeks, DLR has traded in a range of $85.76-$153.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 13.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -80.90%. With a float of $287.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3412 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.37, operating margin of +14.10, and the pretax margin is +8.78.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 458,540. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of this company sold 4,401 shares at a rate of $104.19, taking the stock ownership to the 30,026 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER sold 4,235 for $120.00, making the entire transaction worth $508,200. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +8.05 while generating a return on equity of 2.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to 2.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.34 million, its volume of 2.7 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.39.

During the past 100 days, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $92.16 in the near term. At $94.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $96.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $83.36.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.78 billion has total of 291,296K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,692 M in contrast with the sum of 377,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,233 M and last quarter income was 3,900 K.