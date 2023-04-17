DLocal Limited (DLO) is -9.76% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) stock priced at $13.99, down -0.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.2299 and dropped to $13.63 before settling in for the closing price of $13.97. DLO’s price has ranged from $9.03 to $33.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.70%. With a float of $144.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 726 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of +35.94, and the pretax margin is +35.02.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of DLocal Limited is 11.13%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +31.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DLocal Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

The latest stats from [DLocal Limited, DLO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.4 million was inferior to 1.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, DLocal Limited’s (DLO) raw stochastic average was set at 42.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.52. The third major resistance level sits at $14.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.32. The third support level lies at $13.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.10 billion, the company has a total of 296,165K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 418,930 K while annual income is 108,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 118,430 K while its latest quarter income was 19,360 K.