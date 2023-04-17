Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.12%

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $12.41, down -5.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.54 and dropped to $11.49 before settling in for the closing price of $12.25. Over the past 52 weeks, EBC has traded in a range of $11.25-$21.54.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 34.30%. With a float of $174.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.33 million.

In an organization with 1950 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Eastern Bankshares Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 238,569. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,419 shares at a rate of $19.21, taking the stock ownership to the 77,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Director sold 5,713 for $19.21, making the entire transaction worth $109,747. This insider now owns 72,752 shares in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.34) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +25.76 while generating a return on equity of 6.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.94. However, in the short run, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.27. Second resistance stands at $12.93. The third major resistance level sits at $13.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.83. The third support level lies at $10.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.16 billion has total of 176,328K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 781,340 K in contrast with the sum of 199,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 219,510 K and last quarter income was 42,290 K.