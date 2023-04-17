Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) average volume reaches $3.95M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) stock priced at $4.03, down -3.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.08 and dropped to $3.91 before settling in for the closing price of $4.11. FSM’s price has ranged from $2.05 to $4.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 66.70%. With a float of $286.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.22 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.98, operating margin of +12.18, and the pretax margin is -18.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is 0.91%, while institutional ownership is 37.25%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.76 while generating a return on equity of -9.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.03 million, its volume of 3.96 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM) raw stochastic average was set at 80.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.07 in the near term. At $4.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.16 billion, the company has a total of 290,265K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 681,490 K while annual income is -128,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 164,720 K while its latest quarter income was -153,030 K.