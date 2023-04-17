G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is -74.19% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 14, 2023, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) opened at $0.60, higher 9.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6399 and dropped to $0.5331 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. Price fluctuations for GMVD have ranged from $0.52 to $57.05 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $7.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.24 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.77, operating margin of -222.80, and the pretax margin is -294.40.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is 11.88%, while institutional ownership is 24.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 218,280. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $0.73, taking the stock ownership to the 700,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 437,500 for $1.02, making the entire transaction worth $446,644. This insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in total.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -291.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -52.66

Technical Analysis of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s (GMVD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 348.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 230.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1809, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.3141. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6356 in the near term. At $0.6911, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7424. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5288, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4775. The third support level lies at $0.4220 if the price breaches the second support level.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Key Stats

There are currently 1,964K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,060 K according to its annual income of -14,760 K.