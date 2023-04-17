Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is expecting -65.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) stock priced at $0.47, down -3.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.47 and dropped to $0.4202 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. GSMG’s price has ranged from $0.45 to $1.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -26.90%. With a float of $26.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 138 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.17, operating margin of +17.01, and the pretax margin is +17.10.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is 61.25%, while institutional ownership is 19.90%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +17.12 while generating a return on equity of 16.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40

Technical Analysis of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.14 million, its volume of 0.45 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s (GSMG) raw stochastic average was set at 3.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7745, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2405. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4786 in the near term. At $0.4992, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5284. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4288, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3996. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3790.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.30 million, the company has a total of 68,124K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 157,080 K while annual income is 26,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,651 K while its latest quarter income was 9,076 K.