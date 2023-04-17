Gold Fields Limited (GFI) kicked off at the price of $15.37: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On April 14, 2023, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) opened at $15.15, lower -2.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.38 and dropped to $14.92 before settling in for the closing price of $15.74. Price fluctuations for GFI have ranged from $7.03 to $16.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 9.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.00% at the time writing. With a float of $858.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $891.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6364 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.21, operating margin of +32.82, and the pretax margin is +26.91.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +16.59 while generating a return on equity of 17.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 86.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.81 million, its volume of 6.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 92.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.53 in the near term. At $15.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.61.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

There are currently 893,528K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,287 M according to its annual income of 711,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 640,100 K and its income totaled -360,800 K.