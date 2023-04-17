Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) volume exceeds 0.63 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $0.27, down -3.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.28 and dropped to $0.25 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Over the past 52 weeks, AUMN has traded in a range of $0.20-$0.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 28.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -362.50%. With a float of $127.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 238 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -19.42, operating margin of -50.54, and the pretax margin is -42.16.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Golden Minerals Company is 1.55%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -42.54 while generating a return on equity of -95.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -362.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Golden Minerals Company’s (AUMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Looking closely at Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Golden Minerals Company’s (AUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 50.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2316, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2693. However, in the short run, Golden Minerals Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2763. Second resistance stands at $0.2937. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3074. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2452, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2315. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2141.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 46.38 million has total of 172,275K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,290 K in contrast with the sum of -9,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,590 K and last quarter income was -4,080 K.