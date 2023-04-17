Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is 1.29% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 14, 2023, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) opened at $5.52, lower -2.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.52 and dropped to $5.31 before settling in for the closing price of $5.48. Price fluctuations for TV have ranged from $4.38 to $11.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -4.30%. With a float of $559.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $566.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 37374 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.67, operating margin of +6.93, and the pretax margin is -6.34.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 27.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -15.24 while generating a return on equity of -10.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

The latest stats from [Grupo Televisa S.A.B., TV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.95 million was inferior to 3.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) raw stochastic average was set at 45.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.61. The third major resistance level sits at $5.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.19. The third support level lies at $5.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Key Stats

There are currently 564,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,754 M according to its annual income of 2,145 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 972,280 K and its income totaled -698,750 K.