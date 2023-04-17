Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is 1.29% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Search
On April 14, 2023, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) opened at $5.52, lower -2.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.52 and dropped to $5.31 before settling in for the closing price of $5.48. Price fluctuations for TV have ranged from $4.38 to $11.50 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -4.30%. With a float of $559.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $566.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 37374 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.67, operating margin of +6.93, and the pretax margin is -6.34.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 27.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -15.24 while generating a return on equity of -10.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

The latest stats from [Grupo Televisa S.A.B., TV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.95 million was inferior to 3.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) raw stochastic average was set at 45.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.61. The third major resistance level sits at $5.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.19. The third support level lies at $5.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Key Stats

There are currently 564,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,754 M according to its annual income of 2,145 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 972,280 K and its income totaled -698,750 K.

