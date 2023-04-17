GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) with a beta value of 0.94 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.23, plunging -17.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.40 and dropped to $1.75 before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. Within the past 52 weeks, GSIT’s price has moved between $1.45 and $4.28.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.90%. With a float of $18.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.62 million.

The firm has a total of 180 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.53, operating margin of -48.72, and the pretax margin is -49.16.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GSI Technology Inc. is 30.96%, while institutional ownership is 22.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 17,946. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,051 shares at a rate of $3.55, taking the stock ownership to the 52,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 1,350 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $4,858. This insider now owns 1,350 shares in total.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -49.03 while generating a return on equity of -23.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -22.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Trading Performance Indicators

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61

Technical Analysis of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GSI Technology Inc., GSIT], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 85859.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, GSI Technology Inc.’s (GSIT) raw stochastic average was set at 31.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.63. The third major resistance level sits at $2.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.91.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 53.80 million based on 24,685K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 33,380 K and income totals -16,370 K. The company made 6,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.