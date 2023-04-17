Halliburton Company (HAL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.84 million

On April 14, 2023, Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) opened at $33.94, lower -0.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.09 and dropped to $33.28 before settling in for the closing price of $33.81. Price fluctuations for HAL have ranged from $23.30 to $43.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.00% at the time writing. With a float of $901.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $904.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.32, operating margin of +14.80, and the pretax margin is +10.40.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Halliburton Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 107,410. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,769 shares at a rate of $38.79, taking the stock ownership to the 11,856 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s EVP, Secretary and CLO sold 4,493 for $40.41, making the entire transaction worth $181,562. This insider now owns 191,334 shares in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.67) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.45% during the next five years compared to 35.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Halliburton Company (HAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.39 million, its volume of 6.76 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Company’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 34.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.05 in the near term. At $34.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.43.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

There are currently 902,879K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,297 M according to its annual income of 1,572 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,582 M and its income totaled 656,000 K.