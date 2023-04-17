Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) posted a -1.62% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) stock priced at $4.92, down -0.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.00 and dropped to $4.83 before settling in for the closing price of $4.89. HBI’s price has ranged from $4.82 to $14.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -0.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -125.60%. With a float of $345.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.46, operating margin of +9.17, and the pretax margin is +5.66.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Hanesbrands Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 28,065. In this transaction GC, Corp Sec and CCO of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $9.36, taking the stock ownership to the 3,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $9.11, making the entire transaction worth $18,220. This insider now owns 26,913 shares in total.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.10 while generating a return on equity of -23.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -125.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.60% during the next five years compared to -30.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hanesbrands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Looking closely at Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI), its last 5-days average volume was 8.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 12.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Hanesbrands Inc.’s (HBI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.59. However, in the short run, Hanesbrands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.96. Second resistance stands at $5.07. The third major resistance level sits at $5.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.62.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.71 billion, the company has a total of 349,458K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,234 M while annual income is -127,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,473 M while its latest quarter income was -418,110 K.