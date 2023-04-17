Hasbro Inc. (HAS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,857 M

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) stock priced at $53.00, down -0.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.10 and dropped to $52.26 before settling in for the closing price of $52.64. HAS’s price has ranged from $45.75 to $94.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 2.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -56.70%. With a float of $127.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6490 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.34, operating margin of +7.01, and the pretax margin is +4.47.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Hasbro Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 219,256. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $87.70, taking the stock ownership to the 16,398 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,102 for $89.59, making the entire transaction worth $905,046. This insider now owns 65,945 shares in total.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.48 while generating a return on equity of 6.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.27% during the next five years compared to -23.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hasbro Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hasbro Inc. (HAS)

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Hasbro Inc.’s (HAS) raw stochastic average was set at 32.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $52.91 in the near term. At $53.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.23.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.30 billion, the company has a total of 138,220K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,857 M while annual income is 203,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,679 M while its latest quarter income was -128,900 K.