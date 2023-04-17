Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 26.79%

On April 14, 2023, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) opened at $2.23, lower -2.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.24 and dropped to $2.04 before settling in for the closing price of $2.19. Price fluctuations for HUT have ranged from $0.78 to $4.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -138.60% at the time writing. With a float of $182.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 98 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -26.73, operating margin of -50.06, and the pretax margin is -154.78.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hut 8 Mining Corp. is 5.77%, while institutional ownership is 9.46%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -161.14 while generating a return on equity of -52.94.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

The latest stats from [Hut 8 Mining Corp., HUT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 16.86 million was superior to 11.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) raw stochastic average was set at 76.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.34. The third major resistance level sits at $2.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.94. The third support level lies at $1.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Key Stats

There are currently 221,272K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 640.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 115,900 K according to its annual income of -186,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,190 K and its income totaled -143,570 K.