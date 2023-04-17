ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) with a beta value of 0.92 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.13, soaring 0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.425 and dropped to $22.09 before settling in for the closing price of $22.21. Within the past 52 weeks, IBN’s price has moved between $17.07 and $23.75.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 9.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.10%. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.49 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 103010 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 14.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.30% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.82 million, its volume of 4.91 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 65.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.41 in the near term. At $22.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.74.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 76.62 billion based on 3,491,316K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,110 M and income totals 3,365 M. The company made 5,839 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,073 M in sales during its previous quarter.