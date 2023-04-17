IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 16,190 K

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1392, plunging -7.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1498 and dropped to $0.1305 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Within the past 52 weeks, BACK’s price has moved between $0.10 and $1.28.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 83.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -38.60%. With a float of $26.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.50 million.

In an organization with 85 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.06, operating margin of -60.85, and the pretax margin is -113.14.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IMAC Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 16.00%.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -113.14 while generating a return on equity of -162.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Trading Performance Indicators

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.84 million. That was better than the volume of 1.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, IMAC Holdings Inc.’s (BACK) raw stochastic average was set at 11.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 208.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2029, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4183. However, in the short run, IMAC Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1465. Second resistance stands at $0.1578. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1658. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1272, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1192. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1079.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.81 million based on 33,017K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,190 K and income totals -18,310 K. The company made 3,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.