Investors finally get a glimpse of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) volume hitting the figure of 4.07 million.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.24, plunging -4.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.265 and dropped to $3.095 before settling in for the closing price of $3.27. Within the past 52 weeks, BLUE’s price has moved between $2.78 and $8.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -36.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 58.50%. With a float of $81.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 323 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -319.18, operating margin of -10679.79, and the pretax margin is -7407.87.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of bluebird bio Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 33,480. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,290 shares at a rate of $7.80, taking the stock ownership to the 280,149 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 11, when Company’s President and CEO sold 3,178 for $7.80, making the entire transaction worth $24,802. This insider now owns 242,690 shares in total.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by $0.82. This company achieved a net margin of -7411.12 while generating a return on equity of -93.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.80% during the next five years compared to 19.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Trading Performance Indicators

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 96.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) saw its 5-day average volume 6.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, bluebird bio Inc.’s (BLUE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.22 in the near term. At $3.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.99. The third support level lies at $2.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 347.79 million based on 106,370K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,600 K and income totals -266,580 K. The company made 60 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 32,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.