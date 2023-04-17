Investors finally get a glimpse of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) volume hitting the figure of 0.59 million.

April 14, 2023, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) trading session started at the price of $1.17, that was -8.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.0001 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. A 52-week range for HSCS has been $0.71 – $6.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -92.30%. With a float of $5.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -139.73, operating margin of -32765.60, and the pretax margin is -33592.57.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Heart Test Laboratories Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is 23.54%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -33592.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1225.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS)

The latest stats from [Heart Test Laboratories Inc., HSCS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was inferior to 2.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s (HSCS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 238.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4373, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5236. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6766. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8632. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8834, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6968. The third support level lies at $0.3935 if the price breaches the second support level.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Key Stats

There are 9,740K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.40 million. As of now, sales total 10 K while income totals -4,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -1,340 K.