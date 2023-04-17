Investors finally get a glimpse of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) volume hitting the figure of 2.55 million.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $54.62, up 1.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.025 and dropped to $54.60 before settling in for the closing price of $54.85. Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has traded in a range of $42.50-$64.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 25.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.20%. With a float of $144.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.52, operating margin of +13.46, and the pretax margin is +13.74.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is 3.21%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 24,160. In this transaction VP Intermodal of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $48.32, taking the stock ownership to the 330 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. sold 2,400 for $55.18, making the entire transaction worth $132,432. This insider now owns 19,944 shares in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.12) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +10.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.50% during the next five years compared to 34.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) raw stochastic average was set at 38.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.33 in the near term. At $56.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.04. The third support level lies at $53.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.83 billion has total of 160,938K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,429 M in contrast with the sum of 771,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,744 M and last quarter income was 148,700 K.