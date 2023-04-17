Search
Investors finally get a glimpse of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) volume hitting the figure of 1.45 million.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $4.68, down -1.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.71 and dropped to $4.5895 before settling in for the closing price of $4.70. Over the past 52 weeks, NTCO has traded in a range of $3.61-$11.17.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 95.10%. With a float of $689.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $689.79 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.16, operating margin of +1.56, and the pretax margin is -6.49.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -6.82 while generating a return on equity of -9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

The latest stats from [Natura &Co Holding S.A., NTCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.42 million was superior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 39.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.76. The third major resistance level sits at $4.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.52. The third support level lies at $4.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.23 billion has total of 691,576K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,041 M in contrast with the sum of -553,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,975 M and last quarter income was -168,220 K.

