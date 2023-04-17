Investors must take note of BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) performance last week, which was -0.88%.

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) stock priced at $4.46, up 0.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.52 and dropped to $4.42 before settling in for the closing price of $4.49. BB’s price has ranged from $3.17 to $7.20 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -6.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.10%. With a float of $570.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $581.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3325 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.24, operating margin of -34.15, and the pretax margin is -109.76.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 130,737. In this transaction Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of this company sold 28,237 shares at a rate of $4.63, taking the stock ownership to the 35,372 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President of Cyber Security sold 30,239 for $3.42, making the entire transaction worth $103,417. This insider now owns 76,485 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -111.89 while generating a return on equity of -61.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BlackBerry Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

The latest stats from [BlackBerry Limited, BB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.49 million was inferior to 6.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 63.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.58. The third major resistance level sits at $4.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.38. The third support level lies at $4.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.61 billion, the company has a total of 582,182K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 656,000 K while annual income is -734,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 151,000 K while its latest quarter income was -495,000 K.