Investors must take note of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (SID) performance last week, which was 3.09%.

On April 14, 2023, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) opened at $2.99, lower -6.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.045 and dropped to $2.965 before settling in for the closing price of $3.22. Price fluctuations for SID have ranged from $2.12 to $5.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 19.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -86.90% at the time writing. With a float of $654.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.33 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24924 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.71, operating margin of +20.53, and the pretax margin is +8.77.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 54.50%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +3.50 while generating a return on equity of 7.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.91% during the next five years compared to 174.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) saw its 5-day average volume 4.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (SID) raw stochastic average was set at 39.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.04 in the near term. At $3.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.92. The third support level lies at $2.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Key Stats

There are currently 1,387,524K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,593 M according to its annual income of 419,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,115 M and its income totaled 37,400 K.