Investors must take note of Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) performance last week, which was 2.49%.

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) stock priced at $217.88, up 0.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $222.11 and dropped to $217.55 before settling in for the closing price of $220.35. META’s price has ranged from $88.09 to $224.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 23.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.70%. With a float of $2.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.64 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 86482 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.63, operating margin of +28.78, and the pretax margin is +24.71.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc. is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 84,825. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 393 shares at a rate of $215.84, taking the stock ownership to the 29,367 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 393 for $213.12, making the entire transaction worth $83,756. This insider now owns 29,760 shares in total.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.76 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.97% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meta Platforms Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.36, a number that is poised to hit 2.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) saw its 5-day average volume 19.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 30.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.80.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) raw stochastic average was set at 99.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $192.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $152.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $223.22 in the near term. At $224.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $227.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $218.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $215.82. The third support level lies at $214.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 571.29 billion, the company has a total of 2,592,639K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 116,609 M while annual income is 23,200 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 32,165 M while its latest quarter income was 4,653 M.