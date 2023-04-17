Investors must take note of Steven Madden Ltd.’s (SHOO) performance last week, which was 4.56%.

On April 14, 2023, Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) opened at $35.32, higher 3.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.49 and dropped to $35.285 before settling in for the closing price of $35.10. Price fluctuations for SHOO have ranged from $26.36 to $45.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.50% at the time writing. With a float of $73.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.18, operating margin of +12.97, and the pretax margin is +13.30.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Steven Madden Ltd. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 1,992,010. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 58,000 shares at a rate of $34.34, taking the stock ownership to the 741,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director sold 2,857 for $34.63, making the entire transaction worth $98,924. This insider now owns 16,079 shares in total.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.18 while generating a return on equity of 26.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Steven Madden Ltd.’s (SHOO) raw stochastic average was set at 78.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.71 in the near term. At $37.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.79. The third support level lies at $34.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Key Stats

There are currently 76,023K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,122 M according to its annual income of 216,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 470,640 K and its income totaled 31,790 K.