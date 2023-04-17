KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) plunged -2.90 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

April 14, 2023, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) trading session started at the price of $17.52, that was -2.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.665 and dropped to $16.98 before settling in for the closing price of $17.57. A 52-week range for BEKE has been $9.09 – $21.08.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -146.50%. With a float of $877.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 110082 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.71, operating margin of -1.13, and the pretax margin is +0.48.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward KE Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of KE Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 42.10%.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -2.28 while generating a return on equity of -2.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -146.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

The latest stats from [KE Holdings Inc., BEKE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.7 million was inferior to 8.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) raw stochastic average was set at 47.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.92. The third major resistance level sits at $18.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.12.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Key Stats

There are 1,264,407K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.34 billion. As of now, sales total 8,796 M while income totals -200,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,428 M while its last quarter net income were 54,670 K.