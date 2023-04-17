Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) stock priced at $5.21, up 0.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.36 and dropped to $5.16 before settling in for the closing price of $5.32. KGC’s price has ranged from $3.00 to $6.27 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 0.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -86.10%. With a float of $1.24 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

In an organization with 8970 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.85, operating margin of +10.08, and the pretax margin is +3.09.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Kinross Gold Corporation is 0.27%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.92 while generating a return on equity of 0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kinross Gold Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.58 million. That was inferior than the volume of 15.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Kinross Gold Corporation’s (KGC) raw stochastic average was set at 98.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. However, in the short run, Kinross Gold Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.41. Second resistance stands at $5.49. The third major resistance level sits at $5.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.01.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.63 billion, the company has a total of 1,227,563K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,455 M while annual income is -605,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,009 M while its latest quarter income was -115,300 K.