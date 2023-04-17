Last month’s performance of -2.45% for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is certainly impressive

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $7.62, down -0.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.7299 and dropped to $7.38 before settling in for the closing price of $7.62. Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has traded in a range of $7.30-$26.95.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 89.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.40%. With a float of $41.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 564 employees.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Blink Charging Co. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 3,316,839. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 396,998 shares at a rate of $8.35, taking the stock ownership to the 2,525,931 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 143,634 for $10.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,552,684. This insider now owns 1,884,433 shares in total.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.48) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blink Charging Co.’s (BLNK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Blink Charging Co.’s (BLNK) raw stochastic average was set at 3.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.73 in the near term. At $7.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.21. The third support level lies at $7.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 460.03 million has total of 60,365K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 61,140 K in contrast with the sum of -91,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,610 K and last quarter income was -28,150 K.