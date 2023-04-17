Search
Shaun Noe
Last month’s performance of 3.90% for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is certainly impressive

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.23, soaring 9.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.239 and dropped to $0.197 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Within the past 52 weeks, MOBQ’s price has moved between $0.13 and $2.47.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 61.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 82.90%. With a float of $5.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.25 million.

In an organization with 14 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.92, operating margin of -176.18, and the pretax margin is -193.47.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is 32.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -193.47 while generating a return on equity of -554.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.73 million. That was better than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 5.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2801, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9484. However, in the short run, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2322. Second resistance stands at $0.2566. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2742. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1902, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1726. The third support level lies at $0.1482 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.20 million based on 17,052K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,170 K and income totals -8,060 K. The company made 800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) to new highs

Sana Meer -
April 14, 2023, Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) trading session started at the price of $7.99, that was -1.62% drop from the session before....
Read more

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
On April 14, 2023, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) opened at $0.3025, lower -2.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

-8.89% percent quarterly performance for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) stock priced at $15.24, down -0.26% from the...
Read more

