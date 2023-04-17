Last month’s performance of -56.73% for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is certainly impressive

On April 14, 2023, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) opened at $0.2225, lower -40.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.238 and dropped to $0.217 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Price fluctuations for MMAT have ranged from $0.35 to $2.34 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 78.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.30% at the time writing. With a float of $267.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.42 million.

In an organization with 239 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -36.44, operating margin of -816.31, and the pretax margin is -832.70.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 11,626. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 18,454 shares at a rate of $0.63, taking the stock ownership to the 21,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 17,372 for $0.63, making the entire transaction worth $10,944. This insider now owns 14,274 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -775.50 while generating a return on equity of -22.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.84 million. That was better than the volume of 8.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 232.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5905, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9657. However, in the short run, Meta Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2387. Second resistance stands at $0.2488. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2597. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2177, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2068. The third support level lies at $0.1967 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

There are currently 383,745K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 145.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,200 K according to its annual income of -79,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,450 K and its income totaled -15,210 K.