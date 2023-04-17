Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is -13.58% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

April 14, 2023, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) trading session started at the price of $13.66, that was -4.77% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.6799 and dropped to $12.85 before settling in for the closing price of $13.63. A 52-week range for LMND has been $12.28 – $32.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 154.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.40%. With a float of $48.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.24 million.

In an organization with 1367 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lemonade Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 28.34%, while institutional ownership is 34.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 29,058. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,945 shares at a rate of $14.94, taking the stock ownership to the 270,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 663 for $14.94, making the entire transaction worth $9,905. This insider now owns 48,322 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.2) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -154.62 while generating a return on equity of -32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.90% during the next five years compared to -48.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.60, a number that is poised to hit -1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 7.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.01. However, in the short run, Lemonade Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.49. Second resistance stands at $14.00. The third major resistance level sits at $14.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.34. The third support level lies at $11.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

There are 69,301K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 944.55 million. As of now, sales total 256,700 K while income totals -297,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 88,400 K while its last quarter net income were -63,700 K.