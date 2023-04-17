Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Compass Inc. (COMP) to new highs

On April 14, 2023, Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) opened at $3.17, lower -0.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.185 and dropped to $3.04 before settling in for the closing price of $3.15. Price fluctuations for COMP have ranged from $1.84 to $7.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 74.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.20% at the time writing. With a float of $421.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $436.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3191 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.21, operating margin of -8.62, and the pretax margin is -9.81.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Compass Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 2,980. In this transaction President, Customer Success of this company sold 1,116 shares at a rate of $2.67, taking the stock ownership to the 604 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s President, Customer Success sold 6,464 for $2.15, making the entire transaction worth $13,890. This insider now owns 604 shares in total.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.33) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -10.00 while generating a return on equity of -88.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Compass Inc. (COMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Inc. (COMP)

Looking closely at Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Compass Inc.’s (COMP) raw stochastic average was set at 35.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.20. However, in the short run, Compass Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.20. Second resistance stands at $3.26. The third major resistance level sits at $3.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.91.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Key Stats

There are currently 438,100K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,018 M according to its annual income of -601,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,107 M and its income totaled -158,100 K.