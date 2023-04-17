Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) to new highs

On April 14, 2023, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) opened at $64.74, lower -0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.9902 and dropped to $64.04 before settling in for the closing price of $64.77. Price fluctuations for OXY have ranged from $51.53 to $77.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 23.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 501.30% at the time writing. With a float of $890.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $905.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11973 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.03, operating margin of +36.64, and the pretax margin is +38.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 106,149,284. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,789,529 shares at a rate of $59.32, taking the stock ownership to the 211,707,119 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,877,185 for $58.65, making the entire transaction worth $110,095,411. This insider now owns 209,917,590 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.8) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 52.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 501.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.43, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 13.53 million, its volume of 8.83 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 51.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.97 in the near term. At $65.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $65.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $63.07.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

There are currently 898,115K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 58.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 36,634 M according to its annual income of 13,304 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,219 M and its income totaled 1,927 M.