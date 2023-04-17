Search
Steve Mayer
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) to new highs

April 14, 2023, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) trading session started at the price of $21.00, that was 6.39% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.86 and dropped to $20.91 before settling in for the closing price of $20.35. A 52-week range for ZIM has been $16.23 – $71.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 33.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.70%. With a float of $80.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4830 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.96, operating margin of +48.41, and the pretax margin is +47.99.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is 21.93%, while institutional ownership is 38.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.05) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +36.77 while generating a return on equity of 88.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 38.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

Looking closely at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), its last 5-days average volume was 6.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) raw stochastic average was set at 54.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.10. However, in the short run, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.04. Second resistance stands at $22.42. The third major resistance level sits at $22.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.14.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Key Stats

There are 120,184K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.45 billion. As of now, sales total 12,562 M while income totals 4,619 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,189 M while its last quarter net income were 414,200 K.

