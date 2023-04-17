Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) last year’s performance of -79.39% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

April 14, 2023, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) trading session started at the price of $0.1596, that was -11.30% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1759 and dropped to $0.1447 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. A 52-week range for YVR has been $0.13 – $0.74.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -8.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -82.60%. With a float of $15.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -365.48, operating margin of -800.69, and the pretax margin is -1665.45.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Liquid Media Group Ltd. is 21.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1664.44 while generating a return on equity of -177.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.32 million, its volume of 3.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 349.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 164.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2132, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2954. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1690 in the near term. At $0.1881, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2002. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1378, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1257. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1066.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Key Stats

There are 19,199K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.30 million. As of now, sales total 770 K while income totals -12,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,534 K while its last quarter net income were -1,422 K.