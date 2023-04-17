Search
Shaun Noe
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) kicked off at the price of $12.84: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Company News

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.84. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.90 and dropped to $12.55 before settling in for the closing price of $12.84. Within the past 52 weeks, MLCO’s price has moved between $4.06 and $14.24.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -23.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -18.20%. With a float of $438.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $444.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16908 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.76, operating margin of -50.93, and the pretax margin is -80.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is 33.50%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.83) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -68.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01 and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s (MLCO) raw stochastic average was set at 81.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.98 in the near term. At $13.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.28.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.69 billion based on 445,089K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,350 M and income totals -930,530 K. The company made 337,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -251,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.

