MFC (Manulife Financial Corporation) climbed 0.21 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $19.20, up 0.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.36 and dropped to $19.08 before settling in for the closing price of $19.13. Over the past 52 weeks, MFC has traded in a range of $14.92-$21.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -27.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.90%. With a float of $1.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.88 billion.

The firm has a total of 40000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Manulife Financial Corporation is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 53.70%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.42% during the next five years compared to 30.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Manulife Financial Corporation, MFC], we can find that recorded value of 2.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) raw stochastic average was set at 63.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.48. The third major resistance level sits at $19.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.77.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.29 billion has total of 1,850,153K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,189 M in contrast with the sum of 5,525 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,977 M and last quarter income was 1,446 M.