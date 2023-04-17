Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 30,758 M

On April 14, 2023, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) opened at $63.18, lower -0.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.22 and dropped to $61.765 before settling in for the closing price of $63.00. Price fluctuations for MU have ranged from $48.43 to $76.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 8.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 50.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 48000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +31.76, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 1,262,800. In this transaction SVP, Worldwide Sales of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $63.14, taking the stock ownership to the 175,086 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s EVP, Technology & Products sold 20,000 for $60.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,200,000. This insider now owns 208,340 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted -$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.86) by -$1.05. This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

The latest stats from [Micron Technology Inc., MU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 24.26 million was superior to 16.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 88.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $63.99. The third major resistance level sits at $64.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.40.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

There are currently 1,094,394K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 68.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 30,758 M according to its annual income of 8,687 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,693 M and its income totaled -2,312 M.