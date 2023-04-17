Search
Shaun Noe
Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 30,758 M

Company News

On April 14, 2023, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) opened at $63.18, lower -0.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.22 and dropped to $61.765 before settling in for the closing price of $63.00. Price fluctuations for MU have ranged from $48.43 to $76.23 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 8.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 50.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 48000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +31.76, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 1,262,800. In this transaction SVP, Worldwide Sales of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $63.14, taking the stock ownership to the 175,086 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s EVP, Technology & Products sold 20,000 for $60.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,200,000. This insider now owns 208,340 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted -$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.86) by -$1.05. This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

The latest stats from [Micron Technology Inc., MU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 24.26 million was superior to 16.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 88.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $63.99. The third major resistance level sits at $64.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.40.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

There are currently 1,094,394K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 68.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 30,758 M according to its annual income of 8,687 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,693 M and its income totaled -2,312 M.

