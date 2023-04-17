Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) 20 Days SMA touches -12.56%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) stock priced at $0.1015, down -3.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1034 and dropped to $0.0981 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. MULN’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $2.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 67.20%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 118 employees.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 36,506. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 159,066 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for $0.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,276. This insider now owns 113,665,510 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Looking closely at Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), its last 5-days average volume was 166.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 244.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2065, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4318. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1030. Second resistance stands at $0.1058. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1083. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0977, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0952. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0924.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 221.22 million, the company has a total of 1,747,209K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -739,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -376,276 K.