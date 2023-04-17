No matter how cynical the overall market is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) performance over the last week is recorded -7.97%

On April 14, 2023, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) opened at $95.63, lower -1.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.12 and dropped to $93.84 before settling in for the closing price of $96.17. Price fluctuations for BABA have ranged from $58.01 to $125.84 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 40.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -58.40% at the time writing. With a float of $2.59 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.60 billion.

In an organization with 239740 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.49, operating margin of +11.20, and the pretax margin is +6.98.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alibaba Group Holding Limited is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 14.70%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.37) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +7.26 while generating a return on equity of 6.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.24% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 21.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 24.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.83.

During the past 100 days, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (BABA) raw stochastic average was set at 42.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.96. However, in the short run, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $95.83. Second resistance stands at $97.12. The third major resistance level sits at $98.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $91.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Key Stats

There are currently 2,648,138K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 254.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 134,567 M according to its annual income of 9,820 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 35,921 M and its income totaled 6,802 M.