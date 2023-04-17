No matter how cynical the overall market is Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) performance over the last week is recorded -11.20%

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.88, plunging -3.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.06 and dropped to $6.51 before settling in for the closing price of $6.85. Within the past 52 weeks, ALHC’s price has moved between $5.49 and $19.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.30%. With a float of $172.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1037 employees.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Healthcare Plans industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 20,608. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,290 shares at a rate of $6.26, taking the stock ownership to the 709,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 34,506 for $6.11, making the entire transaction worth $210,946. This insider now owns 2,346,773 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -10.43 while generating a return on equity of -54.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.92 in the near term. At $7.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.82.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.28 billion based on 187,282K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,434 M and income totals -149,550 K. The company made 361,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -56,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.