No matter how cynical the overall market is, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) performance over the last week is recorded -8.07%

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $6.17, down -3.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.17 and dropped to $5.75 before settling in for the closing price of $6.13. Over the past 52 weeks, ASPN has traded in a range of $6.05-$28.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -72.40%. With a float of $67.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.07 million.

The firm has a total of 533 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.76, operating margin of -43.94, and the pretax margin is -45.87.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Aspen Aerogels Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 57.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 30,510. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,700 shares at a rate of $11.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,195 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 10,526,316 for $9.50, making the entire transaction worth $100,000,002. This insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in total.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -45.87 while generating a return on equity of -28.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s (ASPN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aspen Aerogels Inc., ASPN], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s (ASPN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.37. The third major resistance level sits at $6.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.30.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 429.50 million has total of 70,069K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 180,360 K in contrast with the sum of -82,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 59,610 K and last quarter income was -9,610 K.