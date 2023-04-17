No matter how cynical the overall market is, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) performance over the last week is recorded 27.36%

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.24, soaring 20.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.80 and dropped to $2.2019 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. Within the past 52 weeks, NOTE’s price has moved between $1.31 and $12.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.90%. With a float of $98.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 720 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.65, operating margin of -75.08, and the pretax margin is -194.71.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -191.85 while generating a return on equity of -150.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Trading Performance Indicators

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE)

Looking closely at FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE), its last 5-days average volume was 2.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NOTE) raw stochastic average was set at 25.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 164.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.85. However, in the short run, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.93. Second resistance stands at $3.17. The third major resistance level sits at $3.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.74.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 299.59 million based on 133,761K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 113,770 K and income totals -218,260 K. The company made 31,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -42,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.